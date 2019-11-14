Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse

Emir of Ringim, Alhaji Sayyadi Abubakar Mahmoud, has said the establishment of Khadija University Majia (KUM), will bring massive transformation to Jigawa State.

Emir Mahmoud said the multibillion naira university conceived by Alhaji Musa Majia would enhance economic activities within the campus and its immediate environ.

The National Universities Commission’s (NUC)acting Director, Establishment of Private Universities, Prof. Aminu Abba, said it was the second time the commission would be visiting the university in the course of its acreditation.

He explained that the proposed varsity had already passed nine stages, out of the 14 stages of prerequisites set by the NUC for any private university to be issued with operating licences.

Chairman, Planning and Implementation Committee of the KUM, Prof. Sagir Adamu commended the NUC team for the visit.

Jigawa governor, Muhammad Abubakar Badaru, who was represented by Commissioner Women Affairs, Hajiya Yalwa Da’u, said government would do all its best to support the university and ensure it functions for the benefit of the people.