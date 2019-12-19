General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, has announced the date for this year’s annual National December Retreat.

The gathering which runs from Saturday, December 21 to Wednesday, December 25, 2019, has its theme as “The Final Solution – Jesus.”

In Lagos, the retreat will hold at the Deeper Life Conference Centre, Km 42, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while outside it, it holds in all local government areas of the country and in nearly 50 African countries, and the rest of the world.

Announcing the retreat, Kumuyi expressed his optimism that spiritual or physical challenges brought to Jesus in prayer during the retreat will receive His loving attention and solution.

He urged members of the church and all invited guests not to allow distractions to hinder them from receiving from God.

“The retreat period offers a great opportunity for drawing closer to God and preparing every heaven-bound saint to keenly await the soon return of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

The general superintendent emphasised the need for all men to become spiritually awake and committed to the service of God to enable them receive the reward of the faithful when their time on earth is over.

He assured the people he will minister personally at the retreat where thousands of church members and guests in the Lagos area are expected to congregate.

From there, his messages and ministrations will be broadcast real time via satellite transmission to all the other venues in Nigeria and abroad.

The church said it has taken steps to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is unaffected throughout the duration.

It also announced that transport arrangements have been concluded to ensure invitees are transported free to and from the venue, from all corners of Lagos metropolis.