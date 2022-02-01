By Gabriel Dike

The Chancellor of Anchor University, Lagos (AUL), Pastor Folorunso Williams Kumuyi has approved the appointment of Professor Samuel Oye Bandele as the new Vice-Chancellor.

Prof. Bandele assumed office on Tuesday after the handing over ceremony at the Senate Chambers. He took over from the pioneer Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Joseph Afolayan.

Kumuyi, who is also the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, approved the appointment of Prof. Bandele after the Governing Council interviewed applicants and recommended to him three names to pick one.

A statement by AUL Registrar, Mr. M.O. Salami, said, “this is to announce to the Anchor University community that God has given us a new vice-chancellor. He is Professor Samuel Oye Bandele.

Salami said the new VC graduated from the University of Benin with a First Class in Mathematics Education in 1983, bagged his master’s and Ph.D degrees from the University of Ibadan and became a Professor in 2001.

According to him, the new VC is a member of not less than 11 professional bodies within and outside Nigeria. At different times, he held various administrative positions such as; head of department, dean, acting director.

The climax of his administrative responsibilities was as a vice-chancellor in; University of Science and Technology, Ifaki-Ekiti, University of Education, Ikere-Ekiti and Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti.

Professor Bandele has served and is still serving in different arms of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry. Until his appointment, he is both the State Coordinator of Deeper Life Campus Fellowship for Ekiti State and the Zonal Coordinator for the South West.

Bandele was a member of the Implementation Committee of Anchor University and a member of the Board of Trustees of AUL.

The new AUL VC hails from Ijesamodu-Ekiti of Ekiti State and is married with children.

“On behalf of the outgoing VC, Prof. Afolayan, management, staff and students of Anchor University, we congratulate the incoming VC and pray for God’s continuous wisdom, understanding, guidance, stable health and renewed vision as he assumes duty soon,” Salami stated.