Gilbert Ekezie

THE General Overseer of Deeper Christian Life Bible Church, Pastor William F. Kumuyi, has stressed the need for Christians all over the world to be united in Christ.

He stated this on Wednesday at the Night of Glory organized by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State Chapter at Agege.

Kumuyi commended the decision of the Southwest to be united in Christ and prayed God to strengthen the Chairman of the Lagos chapter of CAN and his team for the initiative. He said: “Africa and the world will see the vision of unity among Christians fulfilled in this generation and we are optimistic that God will unite and transform the Church of God.”

The cleric, who spoke on Teaching, Preaching and Healing, also said: “Jesus is the fountain of which the good news is flowing. Without his coming, there would have been bad news. But the good news is that God has come to eliminate every bad news from everyone. So, if we believe in him, all life problems will be solved.”

He assured that with Jesus Christ there would be all round dominion. “Demon, disease and death will disappear from the lives of the afflicted, and there will be possibilities of undeniable faith in Christ.

Therefore, all Christians should key in to efforts to speak in one voice,” he added.