From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Church, Pastor WF Kumuyi, would storm Aba, Abia State for what leaders of the church in the state described as a revival crusade.

Addressing journalists in Aba, the State Overseer, Abia 2 of the church, Pastor Obinna Nkenjika said Nigeria and the world at large have problems and that men of God like Pastor W.F Kumuyi have been going around, proffering solutions to such challenges.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Pastor Nkenjika said the Deeper Life Church and indeed all Christians in Abia will host Pastor Kumuyi from May 24-29, adding that nobody would attend the six day fold event and remain the same.

“Nobody I assure you will attend the six- day fold event without his or her life being changed for good”

Nkenjika said the crusade ‘s theme, Jesus Power for Extra-ordinary Breakthrough” was apt because Abia was in dare need of breakthrough.

“Abia needs a breakthrough and with the coming of Pastor Kumuyi, God has remembered the state, and after the visit, things will begin to turn around positively.

He said over 500,000 people from across the state and beyond would be expected at the crusade.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The State Overseer, Abia 1, Pastor Adeniji Hassan said Abia like Nigeria has numerous problems, which Pastor Kumuyi’s coming will solve.

“Kumuyi is a problem solver and his coming to Abia will bring solution to the problems facing the state. Raw miracles will happen during the visit”, he assured.

He said on arrival, the Deeper Life Church General Superintendent would pay courtesy call on Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Abia chapter, Pastor Emmanuel Agomuo said CAN in the state is fully involved in Pastor Kumuyi’s visit, stressing that Abia needs a strong man of God like the Deeper Life Church GS to liberate it from its bondage.

“Abia needs a strong man of God like Pastor Kumuyi to pray for it and it is our hope that at the end of his visit, there will be a change in the state because a lot have happened for sometime now”.

He advised all irrespective of their faith to come out enmasse to receive Pastor Kumuyi at the Abia Mega Mall, Osisioma for the six days crusade.