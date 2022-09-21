From John Adams, Minna

General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor Williams Kumuyi, yesterday, met former military president, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida at his Hill-Top residence in Minna, the Niger state capital where he prayed for his good health and continued peace and progress in Niger State and Nigeria. .

Kumuyi arrived Minna on to begin a seven-day Global Crusade tomorrow which has as its theme: “God of All Possibilities”

The cleric also visited Governor Sani Bello who expressed optimism that the visit would solve the security challenges facing the state.

Kumuyi was received the Deputy Governor, Ahmed Ketso, who said the cleric’s visit would signal end of banditry in the state.

The governor thnked Kumuyi for picking Niger State as venue for the crusade, out of all states in the North Central of the country.

“In Niger State we are blessed so much, but we have challenges, some of our challenges by the time I was told you have arrived here they have gone. We believe that with your coming, at least half of our problems, particularly insecurity will be solved,” he said.