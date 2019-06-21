Lovers of good music are in for a treat as the organisers of Live & Wavy Jam Session have promised their guests a classic, thrilling experience.

Put together by 10 Stringz Productions in collaboration with K-cool Productions, the event will see international jazz artiste, Kunle Ayo rallying some friends like Omawumi, Timi Dakolo, Wole Oni, Gloria Ibru and others for a fun filled night of music at the African Bar, Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The show holds on June 30, 2019 from 4pm.