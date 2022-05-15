By Agatha Emeadi

Rafiu Olarenwaju Kuteyi, a Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) pastor has called on governments at all levels to pay more attention to security challenges in the country and equip the agencies for better performance.

Kuteyi gave this charge, yesterday, during the launch of his book, titled Leah Sharibu: ‘Heroine of Faith’ at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja. “Our security lies in the hands of God, but primarily, the Nigerian constitution puts the responsibility of our security on the shoulders of the government, as it is entrenched in the Nigerian constitution. The primary purpose of any government is to secure the citizens, no one should shy away from it, he posited.”

In his remark, Kuteyi describes Sharibu as a heroine of Christian faith who deserves to be celebrated as she turns 19 today in the hands of her captivators, adding

“I am privileged and humbled that God used me to celebrate Leah Sharibu through this book.”

He noted that the issues that took Sharibu to captivity “are still staring at our faces.”

A senior lecturer at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Yaba College of Technology, Dr. Olaseni Abubakar, who reviewed the 200-page book

commended the author for his robust attempt at putting the book together, urging other to research more into the issues surrounding insecurity globally.

The representative of the Gideon &Funmi Para-Mallam Peace Foundation, Stella Rumuna’s, in her own submission, lamented what she described as war against Christianity in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that Leah Sharibu who turned 19 yesterday in the hand of her captivators was abducted by the Islamic terror group, Boko Haram, along 109 girls on February, 19, 2018. While other girls were released, Leah was held back because she refused to abandon her faith in God through Jesus Christ.