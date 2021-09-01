National cadet champion, Matthew Kuti and Lagos State champion, Muiz Adegoke will renew their rivalry at the maiden Lagos State Table Tennis Association (LSTTA) organised junior and cadet championship taking place at Lagos Country Club on September 5.

Ikorodu-based Kuti announced himself at the national level after emerging champion at the Aso Cup in Abuja and he has continued to be relevant after finishing second behind Bayelsa’s Samuel Boboye at the national championship.

Adegoke on his part has been unbeaten at junior level in Lagos and he showed his quality against Kuti at the last LSTTA tournament

However, according to the chairman of LSTTA, Tunji Lawal, the tournament aimed to unearth new talents as well as allow more players to showcase their skills.

“We believe catching them young will surely help to discover new players because we the talents abound in the state and this tournament is part of our plans to continue the state dominance in table tennis.”

