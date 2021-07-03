Former Nigeria captain John Mikel Obi is over the moon after completing his move to Kuwaiti club Kuwait SC on Thursday.

Mikel signed a one-year contract with the club, after they reached agreement with Sky Bet Championship side Stoke City.

“I am very happy to sign for Kuwait SC, I thank the President of Kuwait SC for the trust that he has given to me to come to Kuwait,”Mikel said in a short video posted on Kuwaiti SC’s Intagram page.

“I promise to be on my best level to help the team to make sure that together as a team we can achieve a great season next year and hopefully we can be successful”. He said.Since turning professional, Mikel has played for Lyn Oslo, Chelsea, Tianjin Teda, Middlesbrough, Trabzonspor and Stoke City.

Kuwait SC have won the country’s topflight, VIVA Premier League, 15 times with the most recent one coming in the 2018-2019 season.

