An estimated 100,000 persons will gather at the Tafawa Balewa Square venue of the annual World Anointing Night (JWAN) of the Manna Prayer Ministry holding Friday, January 31 to close its 21-day fasting programme.

Holding on the broad theme: ‘My Night of Elevation’, the General Overseer of the ministry, Bishop Chris Kwakpovwe has said that he has a divine instruction to personally anoint the hands and feet of everyone who will attend the event to stand them in good stead for heavenly lifting throughout the year.

The question on many lips is: ‘can Kwakpovwe, author of the premiere daily devotional, Our Daily Manna, cope with the physical rigour of personally anointing over 100,000 persons?’ Reassuring his audience in different broadcasts to promote the event, the Bishop has reiterated his willingness to obey the divine instruction and believes God has fortified him physically to carry it out.

Given the mammoth crowd that usually attends the programme from all over the world, two years ago, Bishop Chris began to encourage worshippers to remain in their different ‘mountains’ (centres), where they could participate in the proceedings via satellite broadcast. The establishment of such centres in Aba, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Abuja reduced the number of people who thronged the Lagos venue.

However, the number of persons attending the 2020 JWAN is expectedly to increase sharply as a result of the privilege for a personal encounter with Bishop Chris, as he anoints their hands and legs.

“God wants you to begin this year with a roar.” He says. “God says you have not seen your best yet. There are still more glories ahead for you. This programme will push you to that higher level. I see your life getting better and greater. That night will be like a catalyst. Your life will have a meaning. Our past programmes at TBS have been amazing and full of testimonies. This year will not be any less.”

A member of the organizing committee disclosed that to stave off the likelihood of a stampede from worshippers eager to get Bishop Chris’ attention, there would be watertight security in and around the venue to discourage mischief-makers. “We shall also take special care to avoid any ugly incident when the Bishop starts anointing hands and feet of the people. But as you know, this is a prophetic ministry and usually, the Bishop presides according to the leading of the Holy Spirit.”

This unforgettable night of divine expectation will also feature the extraordinary talent of the enjoyable gospel songster, Mercy Chinwo; plus the individual and collective talents of the ministry’s resident choir, Manna Voices. Famous saxophonist, Pastor Kunle Ajayi will equally be ministering, as well as Mrs. and Evangelist Fair from the United States of America.