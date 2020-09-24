Gyang Bere, Jos

The Yahaya Kwande Foundation has rekindled the hopes of many inmates at the Jos Correctional Centre through the donation of inspirational books for their rehabilitation.

The books, according to the authorities of the correctional centre, would aid the performance of the inmates during the West Africa Senior Certificate Examination (WASCE).

The foundation also donated books to CLAPAI Orphanage, Jos, Hope for Survival Orphanage, Abuja, and Trust International, Jos, for learning and academic prosperity of the vulnerable children.

Founder and chief executive officer of the foundation, Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande, who made the presentation of the books on separate occasions in Jos, said the gesture was to enable the inmates have a positive mindset towards society and make good use of their lives. He noted that the materials would give the inmates hope and opportunities to explore new ventures in life after serving their jail terms and contribute meaningfully to their improvement and economic growth of the country.

“Studies have shown that book reading in prison can be therapeutic, helps give the inmates hope, educates and motivates them to explore new ventures in life. It can reduce stress and minimises the occurrence of violence and suicides.

“Our aim at Yahaya Kwande Foundation is that, after some inmates have served their time in prison and are set free, they go home with a new mentality about the importance of life and freedom and work to be functioning members of their economy, contributors to the community and good role models to their friends and families,” he said.

Yusuf explained that the foundation engaged in books donation to reactivate reading culture and to play a part in bringing the joy of reading to many families who might otherwise have no access to books, thereby availing them the opportunity to improve their lives.

“We buy books from Spine and Label Bookstore, Abuja, and partner with them to select books of various genres and curricula for the users’ needs. So far, we have delivered 800 books to two orphanages, one school and one prison. Our next delivery is planned for Benue Prisons, a school in Abuja and another orphanage.”

Yusuf said the foundation had contacted reputable publishers abroad to import thousands of books to execute the project across the country.

The Public Relations Officer, Correctional Services, Plateau State Command, Martha N. Banda, said the service appreciated the books from the Yahaya Kwande Foundation to their adult schools in the facilities.

“The books donated to the inmates will help enhance their learning ability, improve their vocabularies, most importantly, occupy their minds from negative tendencies, which will help contribute to their turning a new leaf and becoming better individuals in the society.

“The importance of books can never be ignored, be it educational, best sellers novels or inspirational books. Books are full of knowledge. Reading gives you wisdom, solutions, new perspectives, imagination, improves your confidence and improves your mental health.”

Banda called on individuals, organisations and groups to emulate the Yahaya Kwande Foundation by assisting in rehabilitation of vulnerable persons in the society.

The schoolchildren and inmates expressed gratitude to the foundation for coming to their aid with books that would help them overcome negative thought in their lives.