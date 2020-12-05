From Gyang Bere, Jos

The family of former Ambassador of Nigeria to Switzerland, Amb. Yahaya Kwande has appreciated good spirited Nigerians who commiserated with the family during the demise of their beloved son, AbdulNasser Yahaya-Kwande.

In a press statement signed by Yusuf Yahaya-Kwande expressed grieved of the demise of their son and described him as a gentleman who worked for the prosperity of his community.

He noted that people of different personality from all walk of life visited the family residence in Jos while some made phone calls to commiserate with the family during their moment of aggrieved.

“To God we belong and to Him we return. Whatever Allah takes away or gives, belongs to Him, and everything with Him has a limited fixed term (in this world). It is with great sadness we accept the loss of Abdulnasser Yahaya-Kwande.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our family, friends and well wishers who visited us in the family home in Jos, as well as many who called and sent their condolences.”

The family expressed gratitude to God for the life and time AbdulNasser spent on earth and recalled their good moments when they ate, worked, laughed, prayed and played together.

“With deep love, He will be fondly remembered. He was a compassionate, kind, spiritual gentleman. He will be deeply missed. I pray that Allah forgives all his sins and grant him the highest rank in Al Jannah firdaus.

“May Allah unite our family and grant us the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss. He is survived by his parents, son and several brothers and sisters.”

Meanwhile, Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong says he received the news of the death of Abdul-Nasser, son of Elderstatesman Alhaji Yahaya Kwande with shock and sadness.

Lalong in a statement to commiserate with the death of Abdul-Naseer said the demise of the gentleman is definitely a huge loss to the Kwande family and the entire people of Plateau State considering his hardwork and dedication.

He said “as a Farm Manager, Abdul-Nasser chose to focus on the most critical occupation that is not only crucial to food security of our State and the nation, but also to job creation and economic prosperity”.

While praying God to grant the soul of the deceased eternal rest, Lalong called on Alhaji Yahaya Kwande and the entire family to be consoled by the fact that he lived a productive life where he contributed to the development of the State and nation at large.”