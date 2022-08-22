From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Kano State Ibrahim Shekarau observed on Monday that he was betrayed and humiliated by Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and former governor of Kano State.

Speaking to his supporters at the Kano Foundation office, along Bayero University Road in Kano, the Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial District in the Upper House said that it was over for him in the New Nigeria People Party.

He regretted that while they allocated a party’s ticket to him upon his defection from the APC, none of his supporters that came along with him was given a ticket by the party

Recalling his relationship with Kwankwaso at the NNPP, Shekarau offered that, on 5th May 2022 long before both of them joined NNPP, “I personally met him at his country home and discussed extensively my intention to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness”.

“And still on 11th May 2022, I again met him- because since our last meeting we were not able to meet-and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting.”

The proposal contained the list of my supporters seeking different elective offices, and when I reminded him about it, he said he was aware of it and definitely something would be done.

“Similarly, on 16th May 2022, Kwankwaso came to my house at about 9:00 pm and we still discussed extensively the same issues. He even called five people including Abba Kabir, Kawu Sumaila, Alhassan Rirum and two others and presented them to me as those to make the lists of contestants”.

“During the meeting prior to my decamping, Kwankwaso came with my senatorial form alone and sneaked it to me, telling me that I was the first to receive it and I asked him the ones for my supporters he said it would be done”.

“Since then Kwankwaso kept deceiving me and only for him to much later say we are late for my supporters to be on the list, and there was nothing he could do” Shekarau stated.

The former governor lamented that with all these and many more deceits, he has no place in New Nigeria Peoples Party, saying his idea of politics is to always go with his supporters adding that any attempt to throw them away would be vehemently rejected.

Daily Sun gathered that Shekarau who has had extensive talks with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar is heading back to the party to play a crucial role in the final redemption of the party from the influence and control of Kwankwaso.