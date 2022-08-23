From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former governor of Kano, Ibrahim Shekarau, yesterday, observed that he was not only betrayed, but humiliated by the presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and former governor of the state, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

Speaking to his supporters at the Kano Foundation office, on Bayero University Road in Kano, the senator representing Kano Central senatorial district in the Upper House, said it was over for him in NNPP.

He regretted that while they allocated a party’s ticket to him upon his defection from All Progressives Congress, none of his supporters that came along with him was given a ticket by the party

Recalling his relationship with Kwankwaso at the NNPP, Shekarau said on May 5, 2022 long before both of them joined NNPP, “I personally met him at his country home and discussed extensively my intention to follow him to his new party and he expressed deep happiness.

“And still on May 11, 2022, I again met him- because since our last meeting, we were not able to meet, and I reminded him of a proposal I submitted to him during our last meeting.

“The proposal contained the list of my supporters seeking different elective offices, and when I reminded him about it, he said he was aware of it and definitely something would be done.

“Similarly, on May 16, 2022, Kwankwaso came to my house at about 9.00pm and we still discussed extensively the same issues. He even called five people, including Abba Kabir, Kawu Sumaila, Alhassan Rirum and two others and presented them to me as those to make the list of contestants.

“During the meeting prior to my decamping, Kwankwaso came with my senatorial form alone and sneaked it to me, telling me I was the first to receive it and I asked him the ones for my supporters he said it would be done.

“Since then, Kwankwaso kept deceiving me and only for him, to later say we are late for my supporters to be on the list, and there was nothing he could do,” Shekarau said.

The former governor lamented that with all these and many more deceits, he has no place in NNPP, saying his idea of politics is to always go with his supporters, adding that any attempt to throw them away would be vehemently rejected.

Daily Sun gathered that Shekarau who has had extensive talks with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, is heading back to the party.