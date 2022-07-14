By Chinelo Obogo

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) for the 2023 elections and former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso has announced his running mate as Edo born Bishop Isaac Idahosa.

The party made the announcement on its official twitter handle, revealing that Kwankwaso has chosen Bishop Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 general elections. On its twitter handle, the party wrote: “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”

Bishop Idahosa from Edo State is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, also known as Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters in Lagos. He is a gospel singer who is popularly known as ‘Prophet Talk Na Do’ by his congregation.

Kwankwaso and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi were earlier in a talk about an alliance but according to Doyin Okupe, who is an associate of Mr. Obi, the alliance talks broke down on June 15 after the former Kano governor insisted that he is more experienced than Obi in politics and should be the presidential candidate.