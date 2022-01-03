From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Kano State Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has declared that he has no plan of defecting from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for any other political party.

Kwankwaso, who spoke through the Coordinator, Kwankwasiyya Media Centre, Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, made the clarification following speculation that he was in touch with the All Progressives Congress (APC) for a possible return to their fold.

The speculation, which gained prominence of late following the growing rapprochement between him and Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, had it that he was uncomfortable with the PDP following clear signals that his ambition would not fly within the set up of the party.

It was also speculated that some gladiators in the All Progressives Congress, namely Governor Abubakar Badaru of Jigawa State whom he supported to become Governor, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress Extraordinary Caretaker and Convention Committee, Mai Mala Bumi and the leader of the APC, Bola Tinubu were aware and were positively disposed to the move.

However, in a response to inquiries by Daily Sun, his spokesman said that Kwankwaso was going nowhere while describing the speculation as nothing but wild imagination that has no factual basis whatsoever.

He said that ‘despite the fact that we cannot rule out any possibility, Senator Kwankwaso has not decided to move to any party yet.

‘The rumours are baseless and completely untrue, Kwankwasiyya is an organized political movement, we do not take hasty decisions, we will decide on our fate at our own pace and based on strategic reasons” he stated.

‘To us, this rumour shows that our leader, Sen. Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso is the pendulum of Nigerian politics, we are excited to see every group trying to woe him to their side,’ he declared.