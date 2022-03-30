From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A former governor of Kano State and one-time presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has finally renounced his membership of PDP, ending weeks of speculations regarding his future relationship with the party.

Kwankwaso, in his resignation letter, dated March 29, 2022, and delivered to the PDP chairman in his ward, cited serious and irreconcilable differences as reasons for his exit.

Only on Sunday, his close associate and PDP governorship candidate in Kano State in the 2019 elections, Abba Kabiru Yusuf, similarly tendered his resignation letter from the party.

Daily Sun investigation in the state capital indicated that Kwankwaso and his loyalists are most certainly heading to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) as he has since directed key members of his Kwankwasiyta Movement to defect to the newly resuscitated NNPP

A source told Dailly Sun, yesterday, that Kwankwaso’s defection is traceable to his inability to successfully pursue his presidential ambition in the PDP.

The source said the unfavourable happenings in the party, including indication that he would not be allowed to produce the PDP zonal vice chairman contributed in the divorce.

Sanusi Bature, spokesman to the former governor, confirmed his resignation and promised to provide further details on the development in due course.

Meanwhile, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained PDP National Working Committee from dissolving the Kano State executive of the party.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, yesterday, granted the restraining order pending the determination of the substantive suit before it.

The plaintiffs in the suit are Shehu Wada Sagagi, Bashir Tanko Muhammaed, Ali Tijani Ansaru and Gambo Jamil Abba while the PDP and Independent National Electoral Commission are first and second respondents.