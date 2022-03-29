From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has again renounced his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

His media aide, Sanusi Bature , confirmed the report to Daily Sun.

Checks indicated that the former presidential aspirant under the PDP may have defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

It was gathered that Kwankwaso resigned his membership of the PDP through a letter he personally signed and sent to his ward on the morning of Tuesday , 29th March 2022.

in the resignation letter, the former governor said he resiged his membership of the PDP due to “serious and irreconcilable differences “” with the PDP

It could be recalled that Kwankwaso has recently convened a National Movement and had directed his loyalists to move to the Nee Nigeria Peoples Party.

Details coming

