From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Less than one week after dumping the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), former Kano State governor, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has emerged as the national leader of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Kwankwaso’s emergence was announced yesterday at the party’s convention in Abuja.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

In addition, former Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Prof Rufai Alkali was announced as National Chairman; Ifemeje John Chris and Dipo and Olayoku emerged as Deputy National Chairman and National Secretary.

The National Organizing secretary, was clinched by Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi, while Gilbert Agbo got the National Publicity Secretary position.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

While addressing his supporters, Kwankwaso said he was impressed with the support by his loyalists and supporters of the party.

He said, “what remains is for all of us to go back to the grassroots, our states and local governments to register ourselves and families and to tell all Nigerians to register with NNPP.

“We are all aware that the people are tired of the APC and PDP and that was why previous elections recorded low voter turnout.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“We thank God that we have a fresh air for a better new Nigeria. People are tired and want change and the NNPP is the fresh air that can do it.”