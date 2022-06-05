By Chinelo Obogo

Pioneer chairman of the National Chairman New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Boniface Aniegbonam, has said that former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso is the party’s only presidential candidate for the 2023 general elections.

At a press conference in Lagos on Friday, Aniegbonam said Kwankwaso would be elected unopposed at the party’s Special National Convention scheduled for June 8 in Abuja and that the event is just to confirm him as the candidate of NNPP.

He said Nigeria has many challenges which only divine leadership can solve. He said that the responsibility before Kwakwaso is unite Nigerians, address insecurity, boost the economy, create employment opportunities and social services.

“Kwankwaso is coming in to bring everybody together to end all these challenges. He is going to bring Nigerians together and he is going to unite this country.

“Nigeria is a consuming nation. Therefore, a mandate for Kwakwaso is to reverse the trend and to make Nigeria a productive nation. Insecurity will die a natural death if there sense of belonging, employment.

“The messenger of God has come. God’s hand is in NNPP. Let the people take their destiny in their hand in 2023,” he said.

He said NNPP commenced its operations in 2022 to mobilise Nigerians in her bid to reinvent a new Nigeria of everyone’s dream, hence it has become imperative for people to take responsibility and elect credible Nigerians in 2023 to enthrone good governance.

“Indeed, the problem of Nigeria is so solvable if only leadership in divine. This is because there are no difficulties in bringing all the nationalities together to discuss on how best we can live together as a people.

“The resources are available to cater for social amenities, sports, youths development and education.

“We must therefore form a strong block and drive membership and finances as part of our contribution to the success of NNPP in 2023. It is only then we can bargain effectively with a view to securing our interest and better future.

“The reach and opportunity abound to get the attention of Sen. Kwakwaso who is the sole candidate of the party in the 2023 general election.

“Let us go out to mobilise all over our clients (importers, exporters dependents and associates) and with our PVC’s on hand to raise 10 millions votes for NNPP presidential candidate,” Aniebonam said.