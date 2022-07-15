By Chinelo Obogo

Presidential candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and former Kano State Governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has announced Edo born Bishop Isaac Idahosa as his running mate for the 2023 poll.

The announcement disclosed in the party’s Twitter handle stated: “Our VP Pastor Bishop Isaac Idahosa from Edo State.”

Idahosa is the Senior Pastor of God First Ministry, also known as Illumination Assembly, with its headquarters in Lagos.

He is a gospel singer who is popularly known as ‘Prophet Talk Na Do’ by his congregation.

Kwankwaso and the candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr. Peter Obi were earlier in a talk about a possible alliance. However, the alliance talks broke down on June 15 after the former Kano governor insisted that he is more experienced than Obi in politics and should be the presidential candidate.

Obi chose former Kaduna Senator and Chancellor of Baze University, Dr. Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed as his running mate after Kwankwaso claimed in an interview that the Igbo are at the ‘Bottom of the ladder’ in politics and that no northerner would vote a southerner.