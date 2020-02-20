Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has called on the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party to seek the Supreme Court’s review of its judgment on the Kano Governorship Elections.

Kwankwaso, along side the PDP governorship candidate in the state, Abba K. Yusug made the request when they led the party’s stakeholders from the state on a solidarity visit to the national headquarters of the party in Abuja.

A statement on this, signed by his media aide, Ibrahim Adam, was released to the media in Kano yesterday.

He appealed to the National Working Committee to, as a matter of responsibility facilitate the process of the Supreme Court’s review on the Kano election petition.

The former governor, lamented that Kano people were robbed of their mandate through voter disenfranchisement and manipulation of judicial processes.

Responding, the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, who was represented by his deputy, Senator Suleiman Nazif, said that the PDP considers Kano as a major support base in northern Nigeria and he will do everything within the confines of the law to protect the party’s interests in the state.

“Your Excellency, let me also use this opportunity to thank you for your efforts in promoting education not only in Kano but northern Nigeria, we have seen for the first time how a private citizen who is not holding any political office supports the children of the poor to pursue the education.

Secondus, decried the injustice meted out on Kano people during the rerun election in which he alleged state’s apparatus were deployed against the wishes of the people.

He assured the visiting team that the request for filing a review at the Supreme Court would be tabled before the national working committee for approval. “I foresee a very positive outcome because it was clear that PDP had won the election in Kano” he confirmed.