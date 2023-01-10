From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Forty seven days to the general elections, presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, has set up the presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

The council made of 1,184 members is sub-divided into the PCC, the Management of the PCC, the Board of Advisors, and the Committees of the PCC.

Inaugurating the RMK2023 Presidential Campaign Council headed by Folashade Aliu, yesterday in Abuja, he expressed optimism that they would deliver the party during the poll.

If elected, he said the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Examination Council (NECO), National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBIAS) and the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) would be free.

Also, he promised to introduce a four-year moratorium for JAMB so that children can use the same the examination results to gain admission into tertiary education institutions.

“We will upgrade and expand all our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education and raise their standard to global competitiveness.

“While working to complete the remaining three states and commence the second round of states road campaigns, I am happy to announce that beginning from January 12, we will start our zonal rallies in Bauchi for the North East, Kaduna on February 14 for the North West, and Lafia on January 16 for the North Central.”

“In all the places we visited, throughout our road campaign, we took time to visit the traditional and religious leaders in the areas because of our determination to carry them along when eventually we took over the mantle of leadership of the country. In particular these leaders will be the drivers of our flagship initiative of Community Participation and Reorientation Committees (CPRC), which we intend to create at all the 8,809 wards.

“This committees will be funded directly from the Federal Government through appropriate legislations.”