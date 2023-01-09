From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Rabiu Kwankwaso has set up the party’s presidential Campaign Council (PCC) 47 days before the general elections.

The council is made of 1,184 members and is subdivided into the PCC, the Management of the PCC, the Board of Advisors, and the committees of the PCC.

Inaugurating the RMK2023 Presidential Campaign Council, yesterday in Abuja, which is headed by Folashade Aliu, he expressed optimism that they would deliver the party during the poll.

He said: “Fellow compatriots, on this day, at this venue, and in continuation with our decisive journey into the New Nigeria, we will present to Nigerians the team of dedicated, patriotic, hard-working, committed, experienced, God-fearing and empathetic Nigerians that will drive the RMK2023 Presidential Campaign to a momentous success in the 2023 general elections.”

If elected, he said the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC), Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), National Examination Council (NECO), National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBIAS) and the National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) would be free.

Also, he promised to introduce a 4-year moratorium for JAMB so that children can use the same examination results to gain admission into tertiary education institutions.

“We will make all application forms for admission and employment free; we will make all examinations such as WAEC, NECO, NABTEB, NBIAS, JAMB etc. free; we will introduce a four-year moratorium for JAMB so that our children can use the same JAMB results to gain admission into our tertiary education institutions.

“We will upgrade and expand all our universities, polytechnics and colleges of education and raise their standard to global competitiveness.

“While working to complete the remaining three states and commence the second round of states road campaigns, I am happy to announce that beginning from the 12th of this month, we will start our Zonal Rallies in Bauchi for the Northeast, Kaduna on the 14th for the Northwest, and Lafia on the 16th for the North Central.”

He added: “In all the places we visited, throughout our Road Campaign, we took time to visit the traditional and religious leaders in the areas because of our determination to carry them along when eventually we took over the mantle of leadership of the country.

“In particular these leaders will be the drivers of our flagship initiative of Community Participation and Reorientation Committees, CPRC, which we intend to create at all the 8809

wards.

“These committees will be funded directly from the Federal Government through appropriate legislations.”