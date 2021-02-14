From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Former Governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, at weekend, said that facilitating the studies of the 370 Kano State post-graduate students abroad was a thing of great delight.

The former Kano State Governor spoke at the Mallam Aminu Kano international Airport , Kano, during a reception for the Kano State students who had completed their course of studies in various universities in India and Sudan through his sponsorship.

The former Minister of Defense held that,, “This is a day to remember, a very historic day as our dream comes true, I am delighted to welcome you home, I am so grateful that many of you have passed with outstanding results”

He also said, when he conceived the idea of sponsoring students to foriegn universities for postgraduate studies, he had pulled resources from different quarters, including donations from well wishers and selling personal properties.

“My passion for education has no boundaries, I went to an extent to selling some of my properties ensure the take-off of this foriegn scholarship initiative under the auspices of Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation” he confirmed

According to him, the 370 postgraduate beneficiaries were offered a full paid foriegn scholarship which includes tuition, airfare, accommodations and living expenses throughout their studies.

It could be recalled that the 370 students departed Nigeria for different countries in September 2019, sponsored by the Kwankwasiyya Development Foundation, a charity organization founded by the former Kano State Governor