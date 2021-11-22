From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Kwara State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIP) announced on Monday it would sponsor at least 100 beneficiaries of Kwapreneurs to the 8th Kwara Trade Fair to showcase their products and services to a wider audience.

Kwapreneurs, a state government entrepreneurial scheme designed to support initiatives of people under 35 years of age with seed funds, granted 170 businesses loans between N250,000 to N3,000,000 in July.

“We are pleased to announce sponsorship for 100 winners of our non-interest loan scheme for young business owners, kwapreneurs, to the 8th Trade fair. It is in line with our focus to support the young business owners in promoting and growing their businesses,” the statement quoted Director General KWASSIP, Brimah as saying.

The trade fair is organised by the Kwara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KWACCIMA) to showcase businesses in Kwara.

Nigerian Association Of Small and Medium Enterprises (NASME) Kwara State chapter partnered with KWACCIMA to organise a Micro, Small and Medium Entreprises (MSMEs) section to support the growth of their businesses and help sell their products, which KWASSIP keyed into to encourage outstanding beneficiaries from the Kwapreneurs scheme.

“The Trade Fair provides a platform for the young business owners earlier granted loans to advertise their brands and products to a wider audience. We are happy to do this as a continuation of our investment in their growth as emerging leaders in business and enterprise,” he said.

Brimah noted that the sponsorship highlighted Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq-led government’s undying commitment to empowering young people for sustainable development and inclusive growth in the state.

“This is a testament to the scope of Kwapreneurs as a scheme beyond granting loans. It is an encompassing initiative that includes building capacity and providing continuous support for the businesses of beneficiaries to grow. This is how we are different and seek to inspire our young people to succeed.”

The Trade fair is scheduled to hold from 25th November to 7th December, 2021 at the Kwara State Stadium Complex, Ilorin in different sessions.

