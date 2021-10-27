From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has detained one Saheed Babatunde, 18, for the alleged theft of two plasma TVs valued at N150,000 and other valuable items.

According to the spokesman of the NSCDC in the State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the suspect was reported to have burgled some houses at Ajibesin community, Ogidi, in Ilorin where he allegedly stole the two plasma TV sets and other valuable items.

‘On Monday 25 October a burglary case was reported by one Abdul Raheem Abiodun, a member of the vigilante group set up by the Ajibesin community Zone B to curtail the incessant burglary cases in the area.

‘Efforts of the people in the community paid off on Sunday when one Saheed Babatunde was arrested for being in possession of a 26-inch plasma television which was earlier reportedly stolen from one Saheed Olaiya’s house,’ Afolabi stated.

Babawale spoke further that the suspect was later taken to the NSCDC State Command in Ilorin by the community security team, adding that the suspect confessed to having stolen two plasma televisions, five mobile phones, pressing irons and other valuables.

