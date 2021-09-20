From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The Kwara State Police Command on Monday arrested two men for trafficking in human parts and culpable homicide.

Command spokesperson Okasanmi Ajayi, speaking on behalf of the state commissioner, made this known on Monday in a press statement made available to reporters in Ilorin.

According to him, ‘On 14/9/2021 at about 1200 hrs, when one Rianat Yusuf, “f”, of Amuyo area, Offa, Kwara State left her home on an errand to buy “Kulikuli” which was to be used to drink Garri and had since not seen.

‘A case of a missing person was reported at Offa Divisional Police Headquarters by her father, one Yusuf Taofeek, “m”, of Amuyo area of Offa.

‘Investigation however led to the discovery of a headless body of a young lady with her two hands missing, at an uncompleted building at Amuyo area Offa, which was later identified by the father to be that of the missing girl.’

The PPRO said in the cause of investigation, one Femi Adeniji ‘m’ of the same area was arrested and he confessed to be in possession of the head and hands of the deceased Rianat Yusuf.

He confessed further that he had sold one of the hands to his accomplice who is presently at large for the sum of N20,000. Another arrested suspect by the name Shittu Abdulmalik Wale, “m”, of Imam compound, Offa also confessed to have used the second hand of the deceased for money-making soap.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing, the suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation, he said.

The police spokesman said: ‘CP warns of grave legal consequences for perpetrators of crimes and criminality in Kwara State, adding that the Kwara State Police Command wishes to reiterate for the umpteenth time her intolerance to any form of acts of criminality and lawlessness in the state. The Command, therefore, wishes to advise criminal elements to vacate Kwara State or risk being arrested, prosecuted and be permanently accommodated in the correctional facilities.

‘The Command wishes to call the attention of parents and guidance to the rising incidents of ritual murders among the youth for money ritual purposes.

‘Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo wishes to advise the youth to shun the desire for quick and easy money, as there is no alternative to hard work.’

