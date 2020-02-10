Kwara State Government said on Saturday that its recently passed 2020 budget would address challenges associated with infrastructure and human capital development across the state.

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq said this while speaking at the 50th anniversary of Central Secondary School, Osi, in the Ekiti Local Government Area of the state.

Abdulrazaq, represented by the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs Olasumbo Florence, said 19 per cent of the budgetary allocation was for the education sector.

He said the budget was also set out to support community development, especially home grown enterprises, empowerment for different categories of the people, roads, and basic healthcare system.

Abdulrazaq applauded the laudable efforts of the old students association of the school saying his administration would not hesitate in appreciating various stakeholders who were doing their best to help the system.

He called for stakeholders’ synergy to curb examination malpractice in schools in various communities.

“The 2020 budget, which I have just assented to, has been designed to address the questions of human capital and infrastructure in our state.

” Our government will partner all stakeholders to tackle various developmental challenges confronting our communities,” he said.

President, Osi Central Secondary School Old Boys Association, iPrince Adams Asasofegbe, in his remarks, said the association had so far expended over N8 million on various projects in the school.