From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has described result of ANAP Foundation poll shows that over 50 percent of Kwarans have rejected the second term bid of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

Kwara YPP Publicity Secretary, Oyewole Oladele (Delicious) while reacting to ANAP Poll on Kwara 2023 governorship election said the result is not a good news for AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, noting that majority of Kwarans already passed vote of no confidence on APC led administration in the state.

According to Oyewole Oladele, an independent poll of gubernatorial candidates across select states in Nigeria released on Channels TV flagship show, Politics Today shows incumbent Governor AbdulRazaq in a shaky lead ahead of the 2023 elections.

The poll commissioned by ANAP Foundation and conducted by globally accredited NOI Polls, insights from the exercise show that barely 30 percent of Kwarans are open to giving AbdulRazaq a second chance in office.

While candidates of PDP and SDP candidates come 2nd and 3rd respectively.

It’s worthy of note that whopping size of undecided voters which topple the estimated number of loyalists in favor of the Governor’s second term bid.

A comprehensive evaluation of the electorate which support other candidates or remain undecided reveals that over 50 percent of Kwarans will not vote in AbdulRahman, should elections hold today.

Kwara YPP notes that its Governorship Candidate, Alhaji Yakub Gobir stands the chance of winning next year Governorship election due to his wide acceptability across 16 local government areas of the state.