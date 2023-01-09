From Kenneth Udeh

2023 Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressive’s Congress (APC) currently representing Kwara South at the Senate , Senator Ashiru Oyelola has met Christian and Traditional stakeholders within his Senatorial district as the lawmaker intensifies his campaign quest.

Fortified with his legislative scorecard of over three years at the Senate, Ashiru on Sunday held an interface with members of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Offa Local Government Area under the Aegis of “Offa Christians in Politics” during an interactive session tagged “A Day Interaction between Christians- political activist in OFFA Local Government and the distinguished Senator Oyelola Ashiru”.

At the parley held at St. Mark Offa, Ashiru told the gathering that he has surpassed the achievements of his predecessors, to back his claim the lawmaker highlighted the list of projects and legislative actions he undertook in over three years at the Red chambers.

In his opening remark, the lawmaker appreciated the CAN Leadership, led by Apostle Samuel A. Akinremi, for upholding unity and for their constant support over the years.

Ashiru stressed that his accomplishments representing Kwara South within three years were verifiable and had ushered unprecedented development to the zone.

Ashiru gave account of his stewardship; “The past three and half years in the Senate have been fruitful to the generality of Kwara South and I have made OFFA proud. What we have been able to do, it has surpassed what we had yesterday.

“I am proud to say that you can compare my performance with the people before me. In the areas of legislation, we have been able to impact very well in education as that has direct benefit for our people”.

Ashiru beckoned the congregation to pray and vote for candidates of the APC, noting that the Christian community has numerous roles to play in Politics, fostering democracy and its dividends.

Reacting Chairman of CAN , Apostle Samuel A. Akinremi acknowledged Ashiru and his team for their visit, the cleric said the association were grateful to the lawmaker and his team for gracing the programme.

On his achievements, Samuel described Ashiru as a “Worthy Ambassador of Offa” stating that his efforts to improve the lot of Kwara South constituents were indeed laudable. The cleric offered prayers to the lawmaker wishing him a successful outing.

Others present at the programme include; House Member Representing Essa/Shawo/Igboidun Constituency, Gbenga Yusuf; Offa Transition Implementation Committee (TIC) Chairman, Thomas Jare Olatundun; Special Adviser on SDG, Hon. Toyin Ajala, Alhaja Baliqees Sanni, Mr. Adebisi Adeleke, Hon. Gbenga Adeniyi, amongst others.

Ashiru extended his engagement to Omupo Ward where he met with the “Olomu of Omupo” HRH, Oba Yakubu Adebayo Buhari, the Omupo Descendant Union. At the Palace were also Artisan and Party stakeholders. Also at Koko, the senator visited the Baales in Omupo ward.

The team was led by Ifelodun APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdulquadri Abdulateef; APC Omupo ward chairman, Hon. Nasir Opeyemi; TIC vice Chairman, Hon. Folashade Atoyebi; Senior Legislative Aide to the senator, Dr. Mustapha Buhari, amongst others.

At the Palace the Senator told the Monarch how he has impacted their community through projects and other legislative interventions, while also pointing out other ongoing projects.

In his response , the Traditional ruler stated that the visit was very important to the community, noting they were also grateful for some of the projects mentioned by the Senator. The Monarch also conferred his blessings on Ashiru.

Some projects mentioned by the Senator include; construction of a Skills Acquisition Center in Omupo, Ifelodun LGA; Installation of a 500KVA Transformer at Idofian; Provision of medical equipment and drugs to vulnerable constituents amongst others.