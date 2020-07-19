Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said the state’s agricultural master plan would be ready soon as the government is putting finishing touches to the document.

“Revamping Kwara’s economy through agricultural development is one of my campaign promises and I am glad that we are taking steps and setting the right foundation for this with the Kwara State Agricultural Master Plan,” the governor said on Friday, during a virtual meeting with the team working on the document.

Continuing, he said: “I have just had a robust engagement with government stakeholders and the team reviewing the Kwara State Agricultural Master Plan, an inclusive and holistic roadmap that will set Kwara on the path of economic prosperity.

“This master plan is unique because it reflects the interests of all players in the agriculture subsector in Kwara, ranging from farmers’ cooperatives, agro-allied industries, livestock farmers’ groups and unions, regulators to financial institutions etc.