Kwara State government has announced partial lock down of the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The state Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19 ,Mr Kayode Alabi, made the disclosure while briefing journalists in Ilorin, yesterday.

Represented by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Raji Razaq, the deputy governor said the curfew will commence between 12am and 4:30am today.

“Use of face mask in public places is mandatory for every resident of the state,” he said.

Alabi explained that the state government has banned all carnivals, and clubbing, adding that worship centres should reduce congregations to 50 percent to ensure social distancing.

He said other gathering, whether formal or informal, exceeding 50 percent are not allowed.

The deputy governor noted that a task force has been put in place to ensure compliance with all COVID-19 safety guidelines.

He urged all civil servants to work from home to prevent the spread of the disease.