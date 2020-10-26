Kwara Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRaza has announced a N500 million fund to assist people whose businesses were looted by hoodlums at the weekend in Ilorin, as part of his administration’s efforts to get them back onto their feet following the incident.

AbdulRazaq, during a visit to the Kwara Mall and Agro Mall, condemned the dastardly incident, noting that it was capable of bringing businesses to their knees, and cause massive loss of jobs and a surge in poverty rate. These implications, he lamented, were clearly lost on the hoodlums.

“We are, therefore, not going to leave the business owners like that. We are setting up a N500 million fund for those that were affected to access. The application form is live and active on the State Government’s website and can now be filled by interested parties. We are going to get them back as soon as possible,” he said.

AbdulRazaq explained that food stuffs stolen at the Cargo Terminal were donated to specific vulnerable households and were being distributed across the state on behalf of the private sector-led CACOVID Foundation.