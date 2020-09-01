Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara government has announced a three-week virtual digital training for youths as part of ongoing efforts to drive innovation and give young people the required skills to sure their future.

The virtual training, scheduled to commence from September 1-14, is the second phase of such programmes undertaken to benefit 30,000 youths in the state. Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, in a statement said the government had earlier trained over 3,000 in April during the COVID-19 lockdown.

“The training becomes more imperative owing to the rise in the unemployment rate and a dearth of required skills to survive in the 21st-century,” the statement quoted anchor of the Kwara State Social Investment Programmes (KWASSIP) Muhammed Brimah as saying.

“Nigeria’s unemployment rate in the second quarter of 2020 stood at 27.1per cent. It means over 27 million are unemployed. The labour force has also rapidly changed. Computer literacy and digital knowledge are increasingly vital to get employed in the emerging economy. Although Kwara fares better in the recent rating, we are taking further steps to upscale the competencies of our youths with relevant digital skills and certifications to position them better for opportunities.”