kwara State All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Chairman, Abdullahi Sanmari, has condemned the violent and needless break-in at the venue of a party’s stakeholders’ meeting.

Addressing a news briefing, yesterday in Ilorin, Sanmari said the destruction of the entrance door by some thugs, led by former chairman, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, was unfortunate and uncalled for, adding that some persons have already been arrested.

“We are shocked at the level of barbarism on display yesterday. The violent entry by Bolarinwa was unwarranted and embarrassing. He was among the stakeholders invited for the meeting. Nobody could have prevented him from joining the meeting. His conduct left so much to be desired and we urge him and other leaders of the party to have deeper introspection as senior citizens. While party democracy is not without its challenges, introducing hooliganism to the mix is not acceptable.

“We, therefore, condemn in the strongest terms possible the show of shame by erstwhile party chairman.” and a few others with him. His decision to disrupt the meeting that he was invited to as a leader of the party was unfortunate, in bad faith, and, definitely, contrary to the spirit of the meeting,” Sanmari said.

Samari said the registration exercise was being coordinated by the Danboi committee, adding the stakeholders’ meeting was meant to brief everyone in the party on the modalities to adopt for the process in Kwara.