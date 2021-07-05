From Layi Olanrewaju,Ilorin

AbdulRaheem Tunji Olawuyi Ajuloopin, member, representing Ekiti, Irepodun, Isin, Oke-ero Federal Constituency has described as frivolous, baseless and wild the allegation by the Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism, Lai Mohammed that he embezzled N70 million from the 2018 by-election campaign fund.

Ajuloopin said at a press briefing in Ilorin that such allegation only existed in the imagination of the minister, while accusing the minister of being economical with the truth, petty and resorting to politics of pull him down.

Giving details of what transpired, Ajuloopin said a North Central state governor reached out to him on personal ground to donate toward the 2018 by-election and when the minister got wind of the donation, he immediately reached out to him to bring the money.

“However, I immediately contacted a few of our trusted party elders to intimate them of the development but they counselled me against sending the money to the minister based on his antecedent with money.

“Also, on my own, I personally gave Alhaji Lai Muhammed the sum of N32.5 million with the full knowledge of the former party chairman, Bashiru Bolarinwa for election purposes; the minister and Bashir Bolarinwa cannot deny this except there is no conscience left.

