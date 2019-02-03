Kwara State APC governorship candidate, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has promised to look into complaints of exorbitant fees reportedly being paid in the Kwara State University, Malete, if elected, acknowledging the widespread poverty in the state.

“We will review the complaints if elected,” AbdulRazaq said over the weekend at a campaign rally in Malete where dozens of students complained of high tuitions being charged in the state-owned varsity.

Accompanied by top APC chieftains and candidates, AbdulRazaq had spent the last one week campaigning across the Kwara North senatorial district where he was welcomed by thousands of residents who said they were ready to end the years of tyranny and underdevelopment in the state.

AbdulRazaq also pledged to access the N100bn funds the Federal government proposes to address the farmers-herders’ crisis in parts of Kwara State, saying the current state government had refused to tap into this relief offered by the central government for reasons best known to them.

He was responding to complaints by the Fulani community that the Kwara State government blocked cattle routes and failed to provide potable water and construct water dam for them, contrary to government’s claim to have done so.

The Fulani community also called for the improvement of schools in their communities to aid nomadic education.

AbdulRazaq urged the communities to vote massively for all the APC candidates in the coming polls.