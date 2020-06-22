Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, elders, leaders and office holders in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara State, yesterday, declared total support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as leader of the party in the state.

They also recognised Bashir Bolarinwa as the state chairman of the party.

This was part of the resolutions of the party leaders after a meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by the ‘Otoge’ exponent, LAK Jimoh, Hassan Daudu, AbdulRahman Iliyasu Iponrin. Others were Majority Leader, Kwara state House of Assembly, Abubakar Olawoyin, member representing Ilorin East constituency, Ali Amuda Jimoh, Water Resources Commissioner Hajia Arinola Lawal, Special Adviser, Political, Saadu Salaudeen and Ambassador Yahaya Seriki.

Reading the resolution of the stakeholders to newsmen, Salaudeen said: “the unanimous resolution is that in Ilorin East we stand united and solidly in total support for the governor. We assure him that he has nothing to fear in our local government. No party crisis. We are all one family. The party executives, office holders and stakeholders are together as one family in APC. We recognise the governor as leader of APC and Bolarinwa as the state chairman.

We also want to assure the people of the state that nothing will take away the much cherished victory that the APC gained in 2019. And by God’s grace Governor AbdulRazaq remains the same person that God has given that rare benefit as the governor in 2023.”