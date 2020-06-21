LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, elders, leaders and office holders in Ilorin East Local Government Area of Kwara state yesterday declared their total support for Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq as the leader of the party in the state.

They also recognised Bashir Bolarinwa as the state chairman of the party.

This was part of the resolutions of the party leaders after their meeting in Ilorin, the state capital.

The meeting was attended by the ‘Otoge’ exponent, Alh LAK Jimoh, Alh Hassan Daudu, Alh AbdulRahman Iliyasu Iponrin, Majority Leader, Kwara state House of Assembly Abubakar Olawoyin and member representing Ilorin East constituency, Ali Amuda Jimoh.

Others in attendance include Water Resources Commissioner Hajia Arinola Lawal, Special Adviser, Political, Alh Saadu Salaudeen and Ambassador Yahaya Seriki.

Reading the resolution of the stakeholders to newsmen, Salaudeen said that “the unanimous resolution is that in Ilorin East we stand united and solidly in total support for the governor.

“We assure him that he has nothing to fear in our local government. No party crisis. We are all one family. The party executives, office holders and stakeholders are together as one family in APC. We recognize the governor as the leader of APC and Bolarinwa as the State chairman.

“We also want to assure the people of the state that nothing will take away the much cherished victory that the APC gained in 2019.

“And by God’s grace Governor AbdulRazaq remains the same person that God has given that rare benefit as the governor in 2023.”

The member representing Ilorin East in the state House of Assembly, Ali Amuda Jimoh and the state commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaja Arinola Lawal rolled out the numerous achievement of Governor AbdulRazaq in Ilorin East local government area in the past one year.

They also joined Salahudeen in expressing the support of the people of the council for AbdulRazaq’s administration.