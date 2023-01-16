From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin
The Tinubu-Shetima APC presidential campaign rally, which was scheduled to hold in Ilorin on Tuesday, January 17, has been postponed.
This was contained in a release e-signed by Saadu Salahu for the Local Organising Committee LOC, APC Presidential Campaign Rally, Kwara State.
The statement reads:
“We regret to announce the postponement of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Shettima APC presidential campaign rally scheduled to hold in Ilorin tomorrow Tuesday 17th January 2023. This is in order to allow President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the campaign.
“The President is scheduled for an International engagement outside the country this week, beginning tomorrow but insists he would like to personally lead the APC Presidential rally in Kwara State.
“We deeply regret any inconveniences the postponement might have caused our guests and all APC stakeholders.”
