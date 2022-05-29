From LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Dr Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe has lost his bid to return to the Senate in 2023.

Oloriegbe scored the least votes amongst the three All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants that participated in the senatorial primary held in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

A philanthropist and Turaki of Ilorin, Malam Saliu Mustapha scored 136 votes to emerge the winner of the senatorial shadow election.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

A business mogul, Yahaya Seriki scored 78 while Oloriegbe scored only 15 votes.

In Kwara north, the incumbent senator, Suleiman Sodiq Umar scored 202 votes to coast home victory while his rival, Tauheed Daudu Toyin scored 75 votes.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Also, the incumbent senator representing Kwara South, Issa Lọla Ashiru polled 158 votes to beat his opponent, Hon. Raheem Ajulọopin who scored 154 votes.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .