From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The people of the seven local government areas that make up Kwara South on Thursday hailed the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for acceding to their request to retain the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their zone.

The people who addressed a press conference in Ilorin, the state capital said they were pleased with the replacement of the suspended former APC chairman in the state, Alh Bashir Bolarinwa who is from Kwara south with Sunday Fagbemi, also from Kwara south.

Chairman of APC Elders Forum in Kwara South, James Ayeni who addressed the newsmen said: ‘On behalf of the entire members of Kwara South APC, we wish to hereby express our profound gratitude and deep sense of appreciation to Governor Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq and leader of our party in the state in the election of one of our illustrious sons and a good party man from Kwara South, Sunday Adeniran Fagbemi as the new APC state chairman and other members of the state executives from Kwara South in the just concluded APC State Congress.

‘It would be recalled that the former state APC chairman from Kwara South, Alh Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa was suspended by the National Secretariat of our party in Abuja and immediately replaced with the erstwhile Acting state party chairman, Alh Abdullahi Samari from Kwara north senatorial district who has been acting in that capacity until the just concluded state party congress.

‘As a listening governor and leader with a sense of justice, equity and fair play we appealed to Excellency as the leader to allow the position of the state party chairman to return to the Kwara South Senatorial District so as to allow us to complete our tenure.

‘We are very delighted and sincerely appreciate Excellency for granting our request which made it possible for the position of the state chairman to be zoned to Kwara South.’

Ayeni described Fagbemi as one of the pillars of APC in the state and a foundation member in the struggle that brought the party into government, adding that: ‘The history of “Oto ge” struggle in Kwara state will not be complete without mentioning his name. We have no iota of doubt therefore that he will perform very creditably in the discharge of his duties in his new position.’

He thanked the governor for running the affairs of the state with the fear of God, adding that: ” You have simplified the exalted office of Mr Governor with your simplicity and humility. We wish to place on record too that you have been giving to us in Kwara South our dues from the dividends of democracy.

