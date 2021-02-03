From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Stakeholders meeting, convened by the APC membership registration and revalidation committee sent from the national headquarters of the party to keep party members abreast of the exercise in Kwara State ended abruptly in Ilorin, yesterday.

It was gathered that the screening process for the event was going at the State Banquet Hall, located opposite Government House, Ilorin, when the reportedly removed chairman of the party, Bashir Bolarinwa, stormed the venue of the exercise.

“Pandemonium broke out as the embattled party leader and his supporters met stiff resistance from personnel conducting the exercise and some supporters of the new chairman of the party’s state caretaker committee chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Samari,” an eyewitness said.

“Bolarinwa and his supporters later forced their way into the hall, as they broke the glass door at the entrance leading to the main hall, amidst shouts of expression of anger.”

It was also gathered that a member of the seven-man registration and revalidation committee told the protesting crowd to be patient, saying that the removed chairman was actually invited to the meeting, expressing surprise at the turn of event.

However, another source said the purportedly removed state APC caretaker chairman, Bashir Bolarinwa, APC woman Leader, Ramat Laide Alake, and their supporters were attacked by some party members when they tried to gain entry into the venue of the meeting.

It was, however, observed that seats for the minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed and that of the minister of state for Transportation, Senator Gbemi Saraki, was allocated at the high table at the event.

However, due to the pandemonium that ensued, the planned stakeholders meeting for the party leaders in the state could no longer hold as the committee members were later seen at Idi Igba ward, where Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq flagged off the membership registration exercise.