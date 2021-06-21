From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to its national headquarters to extend registration exercise for new entrants, saying such a step would afford them the opportunity to pursue their legitimate aspirations in the party. The party said the appeal is in line with requests from thousands of new entrants, especially from PDP, Labour Party and ACPN, who sought extension of the exercise to enable them register as bonafide stakeholders in the ruling party.

“We appeal that the registration exercise be extended by at least one week for them to be formally registered as party members. This will also enable those who could not register or revalidate their membership status before for whatever reasons to do so,” Abdullahi Samari, APC caretaker committee chairman, said, yesterday.

“Our party, the APC, is gaining new entrants every day. This is because of the people-focused programmes of the government and the fact that the governor has been a friend of the masses who reaches out to everyone in the larger interest of the state. We therefore urge the national secretariat of our party to extend the registration and of course revalidation exercise by one week.”

Samari urged party members in the state to await further information on the upcoming ward and state congresses.