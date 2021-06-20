From LAYI OLANREWAJU,Ilorin

Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has appealed to the national headquarters of the party to extend registration exercise for thousands of new entrants into the party, saying such a step would afford them the opportunity to pursue their legitimate aspirations.

“You would recall that thousands of people from the opposition PDP, Labour Party, ACPN and others have recently joined our party in the state. We appeal that the registration exercise be extended by at least one week for them to be formally registered as party members. This will also enable those who could not register or revalidate their membership status before for whatever reasons to do so,” Alhaji Abdullahi Samari, APC caretaker committee chairman, said on Sunday.

“Our party, the APC, is gaining new entrants every day. This is because of the people-focused programmes of the government and the fact that the Governor has been a friend of the masses who reaches out to everyone in the larger interest of the state. We therefore urge the national secretariat of our party to extend the registration and of course revalidation exercise by one week.”

The statement said the appeal is in line with requests from new entrants into the Kwara APC, especially those from PDP, Labour Party and ACPN, who sought extension of the exercise to enable them register as bonafide stakeholders in the ruling party.

The statement meanwhile has urged party members in the state to await further information on the upcoming ward and state congresses.