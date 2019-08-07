Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

Kwara State House of Assembly has approved the request of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, to appoint seven Special Advisers to ease governance and facilitate dividends of democracy in the state.

The approval followed a letter from the Governor to the Speaker, Yakubu Danladi Salihu of August 5, requesting the approval of the House on the appointment of seven Special Advisers by.

The speaker, who read the letter at plenary, threw the question to members who unanimously gave the nod.

Meanwhile, the House has called on the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and other security agencies to extend their areas of coverage and hours of operation to check carnage during the forthcoming Eld-el-Kabir festival.

This followed a Matter of General Public Importance on “The need for safe driving during Sallah festival” raised by member representing Ojomu/Balogun Constituency, Saheed Popoola and seconded by member representing Ilorin East Constituency, Jimoh Aliyu Yusuf.

The House, which equally called for more sensitisation on safety measures by broadcast stations as a matter of social responsibility, enjoined transport unions to be alive to their responsibilities of monitoring the activities of their members to reduce road carnage.

Popoola had while raising the matter observed with displeasure the casualties that usually characterise festive periods.