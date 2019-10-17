LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

kwara State House of Assembly has approved N130,380,403,956 as the new revised total budget size of the state as against the N157,802,032,561 with a decrease of N27,421,628,605, representing 17.4 per cent.

This is sequel to report of the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation on the 2019 revised Appropriation Bill presented to the House by Chairman of the Committee Ambali Olatunji Ibrahim.

The Committee arrived at the sum after scrutinising the 2019 budget of the state government.

The House revised the capital allocation to N57,117,155,413 as against N79,594,046,011, a decrease of 22,476,890,598.

Speaker of the House, Yakubu Danladi Salihu, commended the House Committee on Finance and Appropriation for doing a thorough work on the budget review.

Salihu directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Jummai Kperogi to forward a clean copy to the state governor for assent.