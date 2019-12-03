LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

The death has been announced, of the member representing Patigi constituency at the 9th Kwara state House of Assembly, Ahmed Saidu Rufai.

According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Special Assistant, media to the Speaker, Kwara state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Sheriff said “it is with heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we announce the death of our colleague, Hon. Ahmed Saidu Rufai representing Patigi constituency”.

“This is an unexpected situation that caught us in a rude shock, but unfortunately, the Almighty deprived us of the power to reverse such sad occurrence”, Danladi said.

“As we struggle to live with this tragic development and the vacuum that comes with it, we pray that Allah in His infinite mercy forgive his shortcomings and give his family, the 9th Assembly, Patigi Emirate, friends and associate and Kwara state at large, the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

Ahmed Saidu Rufai died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital at the early hour of yesterday and the Jannazah of the late legislator would be done later Tuesday, at his country home, Patigi.

Meanwhile, the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the Emir and people of Patigi Emirate and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the death of Assembly member Ahmed Saidu Rufai.