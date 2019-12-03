LAYI OLANREWAJU, Ilorin
The death has been announced, of the member representing Patigi constituency at the 9th Kwara state House of Assembly, Ahmed Saidu Rufai.
According to a statement made available to newsmen by the Special Assistant, media to the Speaker, Kwara state House of Assembly, Ibrahim Sheriff said “it is with heavy heart and total submission to the will of Almighty Allah that we announce the death of our colleague, Hon. Ahmed Saidu Rufai representing Patigi constituency”.
“This is an unexpected situation that caught us in a rude shock, but unfortunately, the Almighty deprived us of the power to reverse such sad occurrence”, Danladi said.
“As we struggle to live with this tragic development and the vacuum that comes with it, we pray that Allah in His infinite mercy forgive his shortcomings and give his family, the 9th Assembly, Patigi Emirate, friends and associate and Kwara state at large, the fortitude to bear this great loss.”
Ahmed Saidu Rufai died at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital at the early hour of yesterday and the Jannazah of the late legislator would be done later Tuesday, at his country home, Patigi.
Meanwhile, the state Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has commiserated with the Emir and people of Patigi Emirate and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over the death of Assembly member Ahmed Saidu Rufai.
“The death of Rufai is shocking and devastating. We pray Almighty Allah to forgive and repose his soul in Al-jannah. The departed gentleman was a peace loving Kwaran and a strong advocate for the development of his community,” Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, said in a statement on Tuesday.
“We commiserate with the Emir of Pategi, the entire people of Patigi Constituency, the Speaker and all the members of the 9th Assembly, and indeed the immediate family of the lawmaker on this sad event.”
All Progressive Congress APC in its message described the death of the member representing Patigi constituency at the Kwara State House of Assembly as shocking and devastating.
In a release by his media office, the State Chairman of the APC in Kwara state, Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa commiserated with the Speaker, Kwara State House of Assemby, Salihu Yakubu Danladi, members of the Kwara State House of Assembly, the Emir and people of Patigi constituency over the unfortunate incident.
He described the late legislator as humane and easy going, saying….” My little interaction with him portrays him as a very gentle personality. I have no doubt that he will be sorely missed by his family, friends, colleagues and people of his constituency. I pray that Almighty Allah will comfort all those he left behind and grant him Aljannah Firdous”.
Leave a Reply